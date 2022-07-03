Left Menu

Online admission to continue for undergrad, postgrad courses in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:31 IST
Online admission to continue for undergrad, postgrad courses in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has decided to continue with the online process of admission to all undergraduate and post graduate courses.

The higher education department, in a notice on Saturday, said that the process had passed off smoothly on its digital portal over the last two years, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

With the necessary infrastructure in place, online admissions would go on, it stated.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that admissions to all Under Graduate (Honours and General) and Post Graduate courses in the State-funded higher education institutions in West Bengal for the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 will be made online,” the notice said.

The portal will start accepting applications from July 18, it said.

Merit list for undergraduate courses will be announced by August 16, and for postgraduate courses by October 21. PTI SUS RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022