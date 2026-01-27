Left Menu

Nipah Virus Control: West Bengal's Effective Response

The Union health ministry confirmed only two Nipah Virus Disease cases in West Bengal since December. Despite circulating misinformation, public health measures were quickly enacted, involving contact tracing and testing, ensuring no further cases. Authorities emphasize relying on official updates and maintaining vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:49 IST
Nipah Virus Control: West Bengal's Effective Response
  • Country:
  • India

The Union health ministry has confirmed that only two cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported in West Bengal since December last year. This announcement follows reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), countering speculative figures seen in some media outlets.

The ministry has urged the public to disregard unverified information and rely on official communications. Upon confirming the two cases, the government rapidly coordinated with the West Bengal authorities to implement a range of public health measures, adhering to established protocols.

Close to 196 contacts associated with the confirmed cases were traced, monitored, and tested, with all results returning negative for the virus. Enhanced surveillance and lab testing helped in containing the situation, with no further cases reported to date. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all necessary health measures are maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026