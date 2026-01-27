Nipah Virus Control: West Bengal's Effective Response

The Union health ministry has confirmed that only two cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported in West Bengal since December last year. This announcement follows reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), countering speculative figures seen in some media outlets.

The ministry has urged the public to disregard unverified information and rely on official communications. Upon confirming the two cases, the government rapidly coordinated with the West Bengal authorities to implement a range of public health measures, adhering to established protocols.

Close to 196 contacts associated with the confirmed cases were traced, monitored, and tested, with all results returning negative for the virus. Enhanced surveillance and lab testing helped in containing the situation, with no further cases reported to date. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all necessary health measures are maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)