Technical glitches reported from several centres across India on day 1 of NET

Technical glitches were reported from various centres across the country on the first day of the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Saturday, with candidates taking to social media to narrate their ordeal.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, the candidates writing the exam from centres that witnessed a server issue will get another chance.

''In an act of sheer irresponsible management of exams, on the first day first shift of UGC NET, December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle, candidates had to undergo a long haul of waiting of 2 hrs for the server to get started (scheduled at 9 am started at 11 am),'' Kabalyapati Mishra, a candidate, wrote on Twitter.

Another candidate, Arham Ali Khan, tweeted: ''The @ugc_india NET/JRF examination that was scheduled for today did not happen due to some server issue of the @DG_NTA. Students kept on waiting for 3 hours at JSS Institute sec 62 Noida and then left. When will it be rescheduled?'' The states from where such complaints were received include Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The NTA officials said they are investigating the reason behind the glitches.

''The candidates from the affected centres will get another chance to appear in the exam. We are also investigating the reason behind the glitches,'' a senior NTA official said.

