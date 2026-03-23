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Odisha's New Visa Centre: Streamlining International Travel Near Home

The Odisha government has signed an agreement to establish a visa application centre at Bhubaneswar’s Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal, collaborating with the Bhubaneswar Development Authority and VFS Global Group. The centre will make visa services more accessible for state residents, reducing the need for travel to other cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:07 IST
Odisha's New Visa Centre: Streamlining International Travel Near Home
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The Odisha government has initiated a transformative move, signing a tripartite agreement to launch a visa application centre at the Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal. This strategic partnership involves the state's home department, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority, and VFS Global Group.

Officials disclosed that about 3,000 square feet at the terminal are allocated for the centre, aimed at easing visa processes for Odisha's residents who previously had to travel to cities like Kolkata, Delhi, or Hyderabad for these services.

Additionally, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority inked a separate arrangement with the Odisha Computer Application Centre to lease space at the terminal, promoting integration of transport, services, and technology at this significant hub managing over 1,500 buses and 20,000 passengers daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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