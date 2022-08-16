Left Menu

CCPA summons two IAS coaching centres for alleged unfair trade practice

Consumer protection regulator CCPA has summoned two IAS coaching institutes Vision and Iqra in a suo motu case alleging unfair trade practice and misrepresentation, according to a consumer affairs ministry official.The Central Consumer Protection Authority CCPA has taken suo motu cognizance of the complaints against two coaching institutes for posting constructed testimonials of students who have cleared the civil services examination, the official said.According to the official, The testimonials of successful students are misleading because some of them have not taken coaching from these institutes.

CCPA summons two IAS coaching centres for alleged unfair trade practice
Consumer protection regulator CCPA has summoned two IAS coaching institutes 'Vision' and 'Iqra' in a suo motu case alleging unfair trade practice and misrepresentation, according to a consumer affairs ministry official.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken suo motu cognizance of the complaints against two coaching institutes for posting ''constructed'' testimonials of students who have cleared the civil services examination, the official said.

According to the official, ''The testimonials of successful students are misleading because some of them have not taken coaching from these institutes. In some cases, candidates have taken part in test series alone and some been lured to enrol after clearing the main paper of IAS exam...'' The CCPA had recently issued notices to the Delhi-based Vision and Pune-based Iqra IAS coaching centres but they did not respond. The regulator has now summoned them for a hearing to be held at the end of this month, the official said.

Both the coaching centres could not be reached for comments.

The CCPA is looking at consumer complaints received against other coaching centres as well and it plans to issue notices one by one.

The regulator is also examining several complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline regarding the ''refund'' issues at coaching centres, the official added.

Earlier, the CCPA had taken suo motu action against e-tailers for selling pressure cookers without mandatory BIS quality mark of 'ISI' and imposed penalty on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

