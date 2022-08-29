Left Menu

PM Modi has done a remarkable job, need him for two more terms at the helm: Parekh

It is very obvious, he said in a response to a question.Parekh, whose company is right now in the midst of the largest merger in Indian corporate history - awaiting mandatory clearances, said there is fear in speaking out but it does not affect one till ones conscience is clear.He said present-day India makes him very optimistic and the next 25 years will be much better for the country.A lot of youngsters, who had gone to foreign countries for higher education, are willingly returning to the country right now given the opportunities it possesses, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:28 IST
PM Modi has done a remarkable job, need him for two more terms at the helm: Parekh
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance industry veteran Deepak Parekh on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing a ''remarkable job'' in the last eight years.

Parekh, the chairman of the largest pure-play mortgage finance company HDFC, said Modi needs to be at the helm for two more terms to ''change the face of the country''.

''Honourable PM has done a remarkable job. His only interest in life is to see India grow, progress and he spends all his time seeing that it happens,'' Parekh said.

Speaking at an event organised by the magazine ''Abhyudaya Vatsalyam'', he said democracy needs a strong Opposition and rued that ''we do not have one right now''.

''Sochneka sawal hee nahin hai (There is no reason to think at all between Rahul Gandhi and Modi). It is very obvious,'' he said in a response to a question.

Parekh, whose company is right now in the midst of the largest merger in Indian corporate history - awaiting mandatory clearances, said there is fear in speaking out but it does not affect one till one's conscience is clear.

He said present-day India makes him very optimistic and the next 25 years will be much better for the country.

A lot of youngsters, who had gone to foreign countries for higher education, are willingly returning to the country right now given the opportunities it possesses, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022