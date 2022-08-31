Chakradhar Swami's birthplace Bharuch will be developed like Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath: Union minister Karad

Chakradhar Swami had helped preserving the Indian culture and his birthplace at Bharuch in Gujarat will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said Wednesday. Karad said many seers like Shri Chakradhar Swami had played an important role in saving the Indian culture and religion from the British and Mughal invaders. He was addressing a gathering on the last day of the All India Mahanubhav Meet to mark the eighth birth centenary of Shri Chakradhar Swami at Nashik in Maharashtra. "Blessings of saints are very important to run the country. Bhagwan Chakradhar Swami has done the work to preserve the Indian culture. He gave the message of equality to all religions through the Mahanubhav sect,'' the Minister of State for Finance said. 'Mahanubhava' refers to the Krishnaite denomination that was founded by Shri Chakradhar Swami, an ascetic and philosopher in the 13th Century. Underlining that Shri Chakradhar Swami gave the message of non-violence, he said Bharuch, the birthplace of Swami, will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath. "I will meet the Gujarat chief minister and discuss the issue of opening the birthplace of Shri Chakradhar Swami for all. Demands such as government worship of 'Jalicha Dev' at Buldhana (in Maharashtra) and the creation of Marathi University will also be considered," Karad added. Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Gujarat water resources minister Jitubhai Chaudhari, Acharya Pravar PP, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. "India was once known as the 'Sone Ki Chidiya' (golden bird) but Mughals and Britishers invaded this country. At that time, saints and sages played an important role in saving our culture and religion. Chakradhar Swami also played an important role in this. He wrote many books in various languages and spread our religion and culture," Karad added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)