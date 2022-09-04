New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DES32 UP-LD ADITYANATH Those who exploited Rampur paying price for it: Adityanath Rampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a veiled attack on senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said those who ''exploited'' Rampur for their own interests are now bearing consequences of it.

DES16 UP-LD ZARI-ARTISANS Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength Shahjahanpur (UP): Lack of market space, low wages and no recognition are some of the battles being waged by ‘zari zardozi’ artisans even as young entrepreneurs strive to break the barriers and make the craft a profitable pursuit.

DES34 UP-ALIVE-DEAD UP: Declared 'dead' in govt records, 70-year-old man struggles to prove he is alive Shahjahanpur (UP): A 70-year-old man, declared ''dead'' in government records here, is struggling to prove to officials that he is indeed alive.

DES37 PB-TOLL-PLAZAS-MANN Toll plaza operators hike charges arbitrarily, people end up paying huge amount: CM Mann Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Sunday said toll plaza charges burn a hole in people's pocket as their operators increase fee arbitrarily.

DES21 PB-2NDLD TEACHERS Showing the way: Two Punjab schoolteachers bring modern ways of education to students Chandigarh: It took over a decade for Barnala teacher Harpreet Singh to convert his dilapidated school building into a smart one, which can now boast of having the state's first kindergarten section, a language lab and LED screens with projectors.

DES13 PB-BADAL SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after a mild fever.

DES12 RJ-JAISALMER-LD ARTWORK Jaisalmer: Using junk to spruce up city’s beauty Jaisalmer: Pieces of art made from scrap items will welcome tourists in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer where 20 artisans called from Delhi are busy giving shape to several statues and other artwork.

DES30 UKD-TREKKER Trekker from West Bengal dies after falling into glacial crevice in U'khand Uttarkashi (U'khand): A trekker from West Bengal died and two others were seriously injured after falling into the crevice on a glacier along Chimloga-Chitkul trek near Uttarkashi-Himachal Pradesh border.

DES31 HR-SONALI-PROBE Goa Police visits house of Sonali Phogat's personal assistant for probe Chandigarh: As part of their investigation into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan's house in Haryana’s Rohtak.

DES20 RJ-BJP-INFLATION BJP says inflation under control due to PM's policies, slams Cong Jaipur: Hitting back at the Congress for its criticism on the issue of price rise, the BJP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the inflation rate under control despite adverse circumstances which is being ''appreciated'' by citizens but the Congress party is not able to see it.

