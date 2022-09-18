Left Menu

Motion Education plans Rs 100 cr investment to scale up biz in hybrid mode, edtech foray

Kota-based Motion Education plans to invest at least Rs 100 crore over the next two-and-a-half years to expand business in hybrid mode and make a foray into the edtech segment, a top official of the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:12 IST
Motion Education plans Rs 100 cr investment to scale up biz in hybrid mode, edtech foray
  • Country:
  • India

Kota-based Motion Education plans to invest at least Rs 100 crore over the next two-and-a-half years to expand business in hybrid mode and make a foray into the edtech segment, a top official of the company said. Test preparatory services firm Motion Education founder Nitin Vijay, an IIT BHU alumni, told PTI that the company is a profitable venture and in process of raising Rs 150-200 crore fund at an enterprise valuation of Rs 1,000 crore to fund the expansion. The company has roped in 300 people for the edtech segment which it plans to double over next two-and-a-half years to 600 people and scale up its offline centres from 52 to around 150 by 2024. ''Rs 100 crore investment will go mainly into building content, regional content along with enrichment of the current examinations content. Second, we will put money into acquisition of talent. We are a decent profit-making company right now and capable of generating our own funds in the next two to three years,'' Vijay said. He said that the company has already invested Rs 20 crore out of the planned investment of Rs 100 crore. The company plans to expand centres on franchisee owned company operated (FOCO) model in tier-2 towns where franchise owners will need to invest in the range of Rs 1.5-1.75 crore depending on the cities and their requirements. Motion Education will support the franchisee with trained teachers, trained staff, technology, branding and marketing support. Motion Education claims to have close to 30,000 students enrolled in short term classroom courses and other courses on paid basis. Vijay said that the total of about 2000 employees across India out of which 900 are located in Kota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022