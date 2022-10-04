DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks on "Technology's Impact on the Post-Pandemic Economy" before the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas, - 1545 GMT. FRANKFURT - Dialogue of ECB Board Member Christine Lagarde with students at an event organised by the Central Bank of Cyprus - 1500 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Luxembourg. MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos gives an inaugural speech at a banking forum organized by El Economista paper - 0730 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening and closing remarks in a webinar, "Culture and the New Workplace," hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - 1300 GMT. CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Payments" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Payments Symposium - 1315 GMT. SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before hybrid event at the Council on Foreign Relations - 1700 GMT. LONDON - Head of Division at Bank of England Chris Faint is a Panellist at the Economist Impact 2nd annual sustainability week: countdown to COP27 'Transforming the global financial network to reach net zero' – 1030 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan gives welcome remarks before the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas, in Atlanta, Ga. – 1300 GMT. FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria speaks at the FMA Supervisory Conference 2022 – 1200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic speaks on "Staying Resolute in the Battle Against Inflation in a virtual lecture at Northwestern University Institute for Policy Research Distinguished Public Policy – 2000 GMT. WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. CYPRUS – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Cyprus. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

** LONDON - Jonathan Haskel, an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, gives a talk about his new book "Restarting the Future: How to Fix the Intangible Economy" at an event hosted by Britain's Society of Professional Economists. – 1700 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before the "Real-Time Data Analysis, Methods, and Applications" conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland - 1250 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Council for Economic Education "Economists on the Economy" event - 2230 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the economic outlook at the Peterson Institute for International Economics - 1700 GMT. LEXINGTON, Ky. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Mark C. Berger Workshop Series - 2100 GMT. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated Q&A with Illinois Chamber of Commerce. - 1700 GMT HALIFAX, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Nova Scotia - 1550 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks and participates in a fireside chat before the virtual "Agriculture, Food, and Inflation: Drivers and Our Patch Forward" symposium co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1500 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel discussion, "Prosperity for All 2: Sharing Solutions to Close Atlanta's Wealth Gap" before a Goodwill of North Georgia event - 1600 GMT. LONDON - Deputy governor for Markets and Banking at BOE Dave Ramsden gives a speech at the Securities Industry Conference 'Development of Fintech services' – 1025 GMT. BUFFALO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat and moderated question-and-answer session organized by SUNY Buffalo State, in Buffalo, N.Y. – 1400 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at the ECB Conference on Monetary Policy - 1300 GMT. CHICAGO, Illinois - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) 64th Annual Meeting, "Shocks and Aftershocks: Finding Balance in an Unstable World" – 1300 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Henry Ohlsson participates in a panel discussion in connection with the announcement of the Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

** GREENSBORO, N.C. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "How Anchor Institutions Drive Impact for Their Regions" before the "Young, Smart and Local" event at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro - 1530 GMT. ** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before a Signature Luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of New York - 1600 GMT. NEW YORK - ECB chief economist Philip Lane gives a keynote speech at 7th SUERF, CGEG, Columbia, SIPA, EIB and Societe Generale Conference on "EU and US Perspectives: New Directions for Economic Policy" in New York - 1245 GMT. FRANKFURT - ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria speaks - 1300 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan delivers lecture on 'Ethics and Economics' at the Peterson Institute, Washington - 1600 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

** LONDON - Huw Pill, BOE's Chief Economist and Executive Director, Monetary Analysis: In conversation with SCDI "Speech on the economy" – 1135 GMT. LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 ** WASHINGTON - Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: Speech at Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington

** LONDON - Sarah Breeden, BOE’s Executive Director Financial Stability Strategy and Risk: Speech at ISDA-AIMI: The Bank of England on non-bank financial institution and leverage – 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB Board Member Luis de Guindos at the conference "Mercado de Fusiones y Adquisiciones (M&A) en España y Europa" organised by PwC and Expansión - 0730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman participates in a round table discussion on the economic outlook for Sweden during the Citi Macro Forum - 1700 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in a round table on the economic outlook for Sweden at the Citi Macro Forum – 2300 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM - Henry Ohlsson, deputy governor of the Riksbank, talks about the economic situation and gives his view of a changing world during the Wage Formation Day 2022 organized by the Council of the Parties - 0700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Canada, will participate in a panel discussion at an anniversary event for Toronto Centre – 2000 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event organized by the International Club of Portugal - 1200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 ** CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the Jefferson Scholars Foundation - 2230 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

** PITTSGROVE, N.J. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT. LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Constantinos Herodotou, governor at Central Bank of Cyprus and ECB governing council member, speaks at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with the inflation. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0830 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

