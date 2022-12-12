Action taken against 44 medical students for ragging juniors in govt medical college in Uttarakhand

Action has been taken against 44 medical students at a Government Medical College here for ragging their juniors, officials said.

The ragging incident took place on December 9, college principal Arun Joshi said.

He came to know about the incident the same day after one of the ragging victims reported the matter to him, he said.

One student has been expelled from the hostel and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 while 43 others were slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 each.

Action has been taken against all 44 medical students.

First-year MBBS students were called and verbally abused by seniors. They were also called to a hostel room and forced to strike the cock's pose, according to a video.

The anti-ragging committee investigated the incident, and the students were found guilty.

The action was taken on Sunday against the students on the recommendation of the committee, the college principal said.

The anti-ragging committee meeting was attended also by city magistrate Richa Singh, SP (city) Harbans Singh and social worker Kusum Digari besides the members of the panel.

All students involved in the incident were summoned to the meeting and the offenders confessed to what they had done with their juniors.

