Left Menu

Himachal to get 68 'Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools', says CM Sukhu

Sukhu directed the officials to identify the land with student-friendly parameters in mind and complete the construction in a time-bound manner.The state government is making earnest efforts to club sports and education to give youngsters better scope of a bright career, Sukhu said.A sports school and college will also come up in Himachal Pradesh in the near future while an indoor stadium will be constructed in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment, Sukhu added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 14:31 IST
Himachal to get 68 'Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools', says CM Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government will establish 68 'Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools', one in each assembly constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

The schools will have modern technology and equipment to impart quality education, he said. During a meeting with senior Education department officials here, Sukhu said these day boarding schools would be constructed on a minimum of 12.5 acres (100 kanals) of land and equipped with cutting-edge technology, according to a statement. Sukhu directed the officials to identify the land with student-friendly parameters in mind and complete the construction in a time-bound manner.

The state government is making earnest efforts to club sports and education to give youngsters better scope of a bright career, Sukhu said.

A sports school and college will also come up in Himachal Pradesh in the near future while an indoor stadium will be constructed in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment, Sukhu added. Speaking on the issue of employee shortage, Sukhu advocated for the rationalisation of staff and said the state government would initiate the process to fill vacancies in teaching and non-teaching cadres. Students of government institutions shall not suffer, he added.

Sukhu also emphasised on job-oriented education and directed to start new technical courses at Himachal Pradesh Technical University - Hamirpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023