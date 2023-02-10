Indian-origin professor named Purdue's College of Engineering Dean

Arvind Raman, an Indian-origin professor and administrator has been named the Dean of Purdue University's prestigious College of Engineering based in the US state of Indiana.

Raman, an IIT Delhi graduate and the executive associate dean of engineering and the Robert V. Adams Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the university, was named the Dean on Monday by the Purdue executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, Patrick Wolfe.

"Professor Raman is passionate about the role of engineering in creating innovative solutions for people and society. We're confident that as our next engineering dean, he will lead the college to new levels of excellence and impact," Wolfe said in a statement.

Raman's tenure begins on April 1, and he will succeed Mark Lundstrom, an Electrical and Computer Engineering professor.

"It is truly an honour to be selected to lead the nation's largest top-ranked college of engineering at a university with a tremendous legacy and a record of innovation and impact on a global scale," Raman was quoted as saying in the statement.

''The College of Engineering, in partnership with our faculty, students, staff, alumni and industry partners, is poised for excellence at scale and the promise to pursue and lead truly game-changing initiatives that will impact the state, nation and world," he said.

Raman has served as director of the USAID-funded LASER (Long-term Assistance and SErvices for Research) PULSE (Partners for University-Led Solutions Engine) consortium, leading the five-year, USD 70 million programme.

Raman was named a Purdue University Faculty Scholar from 2008-12 and a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in 2012, the statement said.

Raman received his PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue, and a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi.

