Seven YSRCP candidates file nomination for MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh

Seven YSR Congress Party candidates on Thursday filed nomination for equal number of MLC seats under MLA quota, which will fall vacant in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the end of March, an official said. Jayamangala Venkataramana, Marri Rajasekhar, C H Yesuratnam, Bommi Israel, Kola Guruvulu, Pothula Sunita and Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju are the seven candidates from the ruling party. The candidates submitted their nomination to returning officer P V Subba Reddy in the Assembly Bhavan located at Velagapudi. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor (political) to the State government, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu and other representatives from the ruling party accompanied the candidates.

Before filing their nomination, the candidates called on YSRCP founder and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who personally handed them the B – Forms.

The notification for the MLC polls was issued on Monday.

The members whose term will expire on March 29 include Nara Lokesh, Pothula Sunitha, Bucchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju and Gangula Prabakar Reddy, while Challa Bagheedhar Reddy's term lapsed on November 2, 2022.

Under various categories including MLA quota, the State Legislative Council has 58 members in total. According to the returning officer, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a schedule to fill these MLC vacancies on January 27.

The nominations to fill these vacancies will be scrutinised on March 14.

In the event of a contest for these seats without being unanimous, polling will be held on March 23, and the results will be declared on the same day, the returning officer said.

