Left Menu

IYC launches campaign to find young leaders

The Indian Youth Congress here on Saturday started a new phase of Young India ke Bol campaign with a new poster, an office bearer of the Congress youth wing said.Those who want to join the campaign can apply through Google form, said IYC president BV Srinivas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 15:55 IST
IYC launches campaign to find young leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress here on Saturday started a new phase of 'Young India ke Bol' campaign with a new poster, an office bearer of the Congress youth wing said.

Those who want to join the campaign can apply through Google form, said IYC president BV Srinivas. The process of registration started from Saturday and the last date to apply is April 25, he added The competition will take place in all states one by one and the grand finale will be held in Delhi. The national level winners would be appointed as IYC national spokesperson, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023