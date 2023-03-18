Indian students in London organise Y20 Young Minds Conference

Youth 20 (Y20), the official consultation forum for youth from across the G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other during India's presidency, found resonance here with a special Y20 India Young Minds Conference.

Attended by Y20 India representative Falit Sijeria, the two-day conference was organised at University College London on Friday by the student group Young India Dialogue in association with Y20 India.

"Many kinds of programmes are being organised in India regarding Y20 and this is the first program to be held outside India,'' Sijeria said.

"It is our endeavour to get ideas from as many youths as possible so that there can be a good discussion about solutions on the international platform of Y20. It is a matter of pride for me that in the presidency of India, I have been able to participate in a consultation programme organised abroad,'' he added.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

Y20 UK representatives, James Frater and Ritvik Singh joined in the day's deliberations and were supported by the Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK.

"The purpose of this programme is to take India's idea of Vasudev Kutumbakam to the world stage under India's G20 Presidency," the organisers said.

The participating students discussed key topics across different focus groups, from which a report would later be compiled and presented at the Y20 meeting to be held in India. Students from around the world had an in-depth discussion on issues around addressing global problems.

"We are taking the idea of 'one world-one family-one future' of India to the students. Organising consultation programs even outside India reflects the democratic values of India," said Sidharth Yadav, the founder of Young India Dialogue.

"Sixty-five students from 22 countries participated in the event, which showed the event's global nature and India's power. Monday will be the second day of the conference in which prominent speakers from across the country and abroad will participate in the conference," he said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

G20 or the Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Under India's G20 presidency, Y20 is designed to encourage youth as future leaders to raise awareness of global issues, exchange ideas, debate, negotiate, and reach a consensus.

