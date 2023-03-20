Left Menu

Markets closed, highway blocked in Rajasthan's Sujangarh for 3rd consecutive day

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:14 IST
The protest to demand district-status for Churu's Sujangarh gained momentum on Monday with several markets and a highway passing through the town remaining closed for the third consecutive day.

Local Congress leaders, market associations and residents among others launched the protest on Saturday, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions.

Protesters also reached the residence of Congress MLA from Sujangarh Manoj Kumar on Saturday. The MLA assured them of conveying their demand to the chief minister.

Under the banner of 'Janhit Morcha', the protesters on Saturday gave the call to block the highway passing through Sujangarh to press for their demand.

They alleged the chief minister ignored the demand of the people of Sujangarh while announcing the list of new districts in the state assembly.

''The decision to close the market was taken on Saturday because the chief minister has ignored the long-pending demand of making Sujangarh a district,'' Jitendra Kumar, a representative of the local market association, said.

Amit Marothia, deputy chairman of the Sujangarh Nagar Parishad, said several block-level Congress leaders have supported the demand and also sent their resignations to the Pradesh Congress Committee.

MLA Kumar said there was disappointment among the people.

While replying to a debate on the Budget in the assembly on Friday, Gehlot announced the creation of 19 districts and three divisions, taking the respective totals to 50 and 10.

