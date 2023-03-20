Left Menu

Governor for France-Arunachal cooperation in tourism, energy sectors

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:35 IST
Governor for France-Arunachal cooperation in tourism, energy sectors
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Monday suggested joint ventures between France and the state in the field of tourism and clean and renewable energies.

During a meeting with Consul General of France Didier Talpain, who called on him at Raj Bhawan here, the governor also shared the information that the state has the second largest forest cover in India and has huge potential in the hydropower and tourism sectors.

“Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with eco-tourism, religious tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism potential,” Patnaik pointed out.

During the meeting, the governor also discussed with Talpain the higher education scenario, developmental projects and cultural exchange programmes between France and Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said here.

Cultural exchange programmes can strengthen the future of the Indo-French relationship, the governor said.

He also suggested exchange tours for the students and members of the faculty of universities.

Talpain expressed hope that India and France will have stronger relations in future, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023