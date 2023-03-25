Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 03:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:35 IST
Atishi distributes first ever DCPCR award for children rights
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday conferred the first DCPCR Children’s Champion Awards in the field of child rights and development to the changemakers from all over the country.

The newly constituted award by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) recognises individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly to the health, education, protection, and agency of children.

''Awardees of the DCPCR Children’s Champion Award are some of those extraordinary people from all over the country who took the road less travelled, struggled and faced several challenges in the system, but they were determined to bring about the change in lives of children.

''This award is a recognition of their efforts and contribution to the welfare of children of this country. This will further motivate them to work with renewed energy and enthusiasm,'' she said. The DCPCR Children’s Champion Awards were given in 12 categories – children, politics, jurists, journalism, education, health and nutrition, child protection, art, academia, sports, business and public service.

