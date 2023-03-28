BIS framing standards on emerging tech like blockchain; no extension on 6-digit HUID on hallmarked gold

The government's standard-setting body BIS on Tuesday said it is framing standards for emerging technologies like blockchain, and asserted that it will not extend April 1 deadline for making six-digit alphanumeric HUID mandatory for gold hallmarked jewellery.

Addressing a press conference, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Chief Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, ''We make standards in order to promote ease of doing business. Our national standards are being harmonised with the international standards so that our external trade is smooth''.

Out of 22,000 BIS standards, 8,000 standards are harmonised with international standards that consist of IEC standards for electrical fields and ISO standards for non-electrical fields. In fact, 88 per cent of the BIS standards have already been harmonised with the global peers, he said. India is actively engaged in framing standards for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, brain computing interface and big data analytics, among others. The country is leading projects in these new areas at the international level, which would emerge as ISO standards in future, he added.

On gold hallmarking, Tiwari said the government has set April 1 as the deadline for the sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked with only a six-digit alphanumeric HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) and this will not be extended. ''We have given more than 2 years for jewellers to clear the old old stock. No further extension will be provided now,'' he said.

A meeting was held recently with the jewellers' body to impress on them to implement mandatorily the 6-digit HUID mark on gold jewellery, he added.

On the jewellers' suggestion, Tiwari said the Bureau has decided to include the 'weight' of gold jewellery and artefacts as part of the hallmark. That apart, laser machines used for 6-digit HUID mark at assaying centres are also being harmonised with the BIS system to protect consumers' interest and ensure people are not cheated with a duplicate seal of HUID mark. There are about 1,400 assaying centres in the country. Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal. It was voluntary in nature till June 16, 2021. The six-digit HUID number was introduced on July 1, 2021. Till now, the old hallmarked jewellery with four marks (BIS logo, purity of the article as well as logo of jeweller and Assaying and Hallmarking Centre) without HUID was also permitted to be sold by the jewellers along with the six-digit HUID mark. After the introduction of HUID, the hallmark consisted of three marks -- BIS logo, purity of the article and six-digit alphanumeric HUID. Each hallmarked article has a unique HUID number, which is traceable.

