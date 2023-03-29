IMA Student Leadership Conference in New Delhi Focuses on Engaging Gen Z on the Future of Finance

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) India Private Limited, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, recently concluded a Student Leadership Conference (SLC) in New Delhi. More than 300 students and faculty members from over 30 different colleges and institutes across India participated in the event. Themed 'Reimagine, Rethink, Reinvent,' this year's conference focused on Gen Z – who are quickly dominating many industries as they become the workforce of the future. The event provided attendees with valuable insights on the latest trends in the finance and accounting profession, as well as the importance of developing a strong digital profile in today's world.

Pranesh Krishnan, director of operations at IMA India Private Limited, said: ''The 2023 India Student Leadership Conference was a remarkable opportunity for finance and accounting students, academics, and professionals to come together and share their knowledge and experience. This event is an invaluable platform for young aspiring leaders to gain insights into the latest trends in the profession, learn from inspiring speakers, and network with peers and professionals. We are thrilled with the success of the event and believe it has equipped our future workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the ever-evolving world of finance and accounting.'' At the conference, the speakers discussed the skills finance and accounting professionals need and how they can acquire competencies such as business acumen, leadership, forecasting, communication, management, and new technology.

Ramandeep Singh, CMA, CA, CIMA, Director at PwC, said: ''The energy and enthusiasm that I saw from the students at the India Student Leadership Conference was truly inspiring. These young professionals are the future of our profession, and I have no doubt that they will achieve great things. It's important for them to stay focused, stay committed, and keep learning and growing every step of the way.'' Sameer Madan, Director of Finance, Country Controllership, at Agilent Technologies, said: ''As finance and accounting professionals, we have a responsibility to not only report on the past, but to help our organizations plan for the future. That's why it's important to stay informed about trends and developments in our profession, and to be proactive about identifying new opportunities and risks.'' The panel discussion on 'The C-Suite Perspective: What Companies are Looking for in New Hires' brought together an impressive group of professionals with diverse backgrounds and expertise in finance and accounting. During the session, they shared valuable insights on the skills and qualities that leading companies are seeking in new hires. From technical proficiency to communication skills and leadership potential, the panelists emphasized the importance of a well-rounded skill set for success in today's competitive job market.

Pratish R. Nair, co-founder of Miles Education, said: ''In today's corporate world, building a strong personal brand is more important than ever. Your brand is not just what you say about yourself, it's also what others say about you. We believe in the power of professional branding to help individuals stand out in a competitive job market and create new opportunities for career advancement. Our recent session on the Power of Professional Branding in the Corporate World highlighted the importance of developing a clear and compelling brand message and how it can help professionals achieve their career goals.'' Miles Education, the title sponsor of the IMA India Student Leadership Conference, has commended the event for its focus on empowering students and young professionals in the finance and accounting profession. This conference, which was also supported by Gleim as a platinum sponsor and the IMA Delhi Chapter as a gold sponsor, provided a valuable platform for attendees to learn about the latest trends in the field, develop important skills, and network with peers and industry professionals. The support of all sponsors played a crucial role in making this event a success and helping to prepare the next generation of leaders in the finance and accounting profession.

