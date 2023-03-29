AAP MLAs target Delhi L-G over Indraprastha college incident; 4 BJP MLAs marshalled out of House

AAP MLAs raised the issue of alleged harassment of students of the Indraprastha College for Women in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday and blamed the Lt Governor for the ''poor'' law and order situation here.

Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly following arguments with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House.

Students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute's boundary walls during a fest on Tuesday and ''harassed several students''. The police have registered a case and detained seven person in this regard.

Women and Child Development minister Atishi said the incident of IP College in the national capital has shocked the whole country.

''The Centre and its LG under whom the law and order in the national capital comes are responsible for the incident,'' she said in an attack on the BJP.

Later in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded strict action against those involved in the IP College incident and asserted that women were not safe even inside their own colleges. Some students of the college also met Delhi Assembly Speaker over the issue.

In the Assembly, AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur raised the matter of women security and law and order in view of the Tuesday's incident.

The BJP members, however, wanted a discussion on the issue of corruption, including the now-scrapped excise policy, but the Speaker did not allow it, saying it had already been discussed.

''We should be ashamed that men trespassed into women's college and misbehaved with the students. This is a serious issue. Does women security not matter to you? The college is close to the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister's residence and right under the nose of the Raj Niwas,'' he said.

Goel requested the BJP members to leave the House if they did not want to participate in the discussion on the issue of women security and law and order in Delhi.

When the BJP MLAs did not relent, the Speaker ordered that four of them -- Jitendra Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- be marshalled out.

Targeting L-G V K Saxena, AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam asked him to step down if he cannot handle the law and order in Delhi.

''The Lieutenant Governor does not take action in matters relating to him, but interferes in the government's work,'' he alleged.

AAP MLA Bandana Kumari claimed that the police did not respond timely to calls made by the students. She said the force completely failed to deliver on the sensitive issue of women safety. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta sought to corner AAP government over the issue, alleging rise in alcoholism had a negative impact on the women safety in the city.

The recent surge in alcoholism due to the government's liquor policy has had a detrimental impact on women's safety,'' he charged. Women find themselves increasingly vulnerable to harassment and violence in a society where alcohol consumption is on the rise, he said. Later in the day, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta told PTI that there is a growing sentiment among women that they are not safe in the national capital.

''Women are not feeling safe in Delhi. Every day there are incidents of rape, abuse, acid attack, kidnapping..The LG has not been able to take any action. He is interfering in the work of Delhi government,'' she said.

Gupta said it is not only DU's Indraprastha College For Women where such incidents are happening, but even in other colleges as well.

''In several other colleges, women are being harassed. These are women colleges that are considered safe. Where else will they feel safe? Stern action needs to be taken in the matter,'' she added.

She also questioned the police security.

''What were the police doing? The police station is literally two minutes away,'' she said, adding that the Speaker of Delhi Assembly will be writing to the LG over the matter.

How can our freedom he curtailed?'' she asked.

Gupta also said the students of Delhi are very agitated since they are not being allowed to speak up.

Some students of the college, where the incident took place, also met Delhi Assembly speaker.

A second year English (Honours) student of the college said: ''Women were harassed and the clothes of one of my friends were torn. I was accompanied by my brother, who acted as a shield. But why should women be curtailed?'' Her classmate, who missed the fest as she was unwell, said her parents and her friends said she was lucky to have fallen sick.

''It is very unfortunate. My friends told me that they hid in classrooms and other places to escape from the hooligans. They were drunk and were misbehaving with women, indulging in catcalling. One of my friends sustained injuries and is in hospital,'' she said.

