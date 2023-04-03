President Droupadi Murmu to visit Shimla during Apr 18-20

President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Shimla during April 18-20 and stay at the Retreat (Rashtrapati Niwas) in Mashobra in the suburbs of Shimla town, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said on Monday.

Negi presided over a meeting organised here to oversee preparations for the proposed visit. He said the Rashtrapati Niwas would be thrown open to the public on April 20 after Murmu's departure.

Earlier, the 173-year-old heritage building and the lush green lawns of the 'Rashtrapati Niwas' were scheduled to be opened for public from April 23.

The deputy commissioner instructed officers of the departments concerned to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner. He also directed them to prepare an action plan for opening of the building for visitors.

