University of Oklahoma police checking shots fired report

PTI | Norman | Updated: 08-04-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 09:21 IST
University of Oklahoma police checking shots fired report

Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: "There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating ''possible shots fired.'' No other information was immediately available.

