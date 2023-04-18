PC market recovering now; more demand in next 6 months: HP India official

HP India on Tuesday said the PC market is recovering now, and higher demand is expected to come in the next six months compared to the traction the company received in the last six months. HP India senior director for personal systems Vickram Bedi said the base of personal computers has increased compared to the COVID period, and there is a lot of room for growth at the household level.

''We do feel the market is recovering. What we see off the next six months compared to the last six months, we feel there is more demand ahead of us this year than we have gone through so far. We are optimistic about driving growth,'' Bedi said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch HP14, HP15, Pavilion X360 and HP Pavilion Plus 14 notebooks in the price range of Rs 39,999 to Rs 81,999.

HP led the Indian market in 2022 with over 30 per cent market share in 2022 despite almost flat growth in the PC segment.

Bedi said there have been promising signs so far in the year, and the business is entering into the high seasonality cycle with consumers going back to school and back to college.

''We are very optimistic and hopeful, which is why you see all the announcements we are doing,'' Bedi said.

According to IDC, India PC had recorded marginal growth of 0.3 per cent in the December 2022 quarter.

