2 children drown while taking bath in UP village

Two children drowned while taking a bath in a river at a village here, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened at Saristabad village under Lilapur police station last evening when a person named Rajesh Singh had taken his daughter and a son of his relative to the river for a bath.

''Rajesh Singh along with his daughter Siddhi Singh (13) and the relative's son, 12-year-old Abhi Singh, had gone to Sai river for a bath on Thursday evening,'' Station House Officer Subhash Yadav said.

''The children drowned while bathing in the river. The locals fished them out and took them to a hospital but they were declared dead,'' said the SHO. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)