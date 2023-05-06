Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat on five-day visit to Guj for RSS training camp from May 8

He will guide volunteers at the Sangh Shiksha Varg training camp for the western region covering the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the Sangh said in a statement on Saturday. Volunteers are offered training through collective physical and mental programmes at the camps, the RSS said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:06 IST
Mohan Bhagwat on five-day visit to Guj for RSS training camp from May 8
Bhagwat will be in Vadodara between May 8-12. He will guide volunteers at the Sangh Shiksha Varg training camp for the western region covering the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the Sangh said in a statement on Saturday. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Gujarat from Monday for the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' training camp for volunteers, the RSS said.

Bhagwat will be in Vadodara between May 8-12. He will guide volunteers at the Sangh Shiksha Varg training camp for the western region covering the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the Sangh said in a statement on Saturday. Three training camps will be organised in Gujarat with the participation of volunteers from south and north Gujarat as well as senior-level volunteers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. The first-year camp will be organised at Kamrej in Surat district and Chandrala in Gandhinagar, while the second-year camp will be held in Vadodara where Bhagwat will remain present for five days, it said. Volunteers are offered training through collective physical and mental programmes at the camps, the RSS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023