Mizoram minister advised to cancel trip to oversee Manipur rescue

A Mizoram minister has cancelled his proposed visit to strife-torn Manipur after being advised to do so by the neighbouring state government, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 22:43 IST
A Mizoram minister has cancelled his proposed visit to strife-torn Manipur after being advised to do so by the neighbouring state government, an official said on Sunday. State law minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga was scheduled to visit the neighbouring state to take stock of the situation and monitor evacuation of stranded state's residents there.

He was to be accompanied by L. Thangmawia, MLA who is also the youth wing president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and a leader of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the largest civil society organisation in Mizoram.

Thangmawia told PTI that the proposed trip has been cancelled after the Manipur government advised them against it, apparently due to security concerns. He said that they were planning to take stock of the situation in the neighbouring state and to oversee evacuation of Mizoram's residents, some of whom remain stranded after the violent clashes that took place between the majority Meitei and ethnic tribal communities in several areas especially in Imphal and Churachandpur. Meanwhile, Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H. Lalengmawia said that 131 out of 196 Mizos, who submited their names to the state government seeking repartriation, have been evacuated to Guwahati or Kolkata on Sunday.

He said that 37 more people would be evacuated to Guwahati by flights on Monday and another 28 on Tuesday. Official sources also said that 45 students have been safely returned to the state on Sunday.

