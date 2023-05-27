Left Menu

50,000 people turn up for 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:29 IST
A massive turnout was witnessed at a 'Yoga Mahotsav' organised here on Saturday by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of AYUSH.

The event was held to commemorate 25 days to the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

An official release said about 50,000 people were in attendance for the 'Yoga Mahotsav'.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest, urged everyone to embrace yoga towards improving health and happiness.

Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the theme of IDY for this year is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resulted in increasing impact of yoga and its acceptance by the global community, the release quoted him as saying.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said yoga is a wonderful gift of India's rich heritage to empower humanity to remain hale and hearty.

''We must all embrace yoga and keep doing it regularly thereby celebrating it always,'' Reddy said.

