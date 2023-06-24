Shoolini is Top 100 in Asia

Continuing its winning streak, Shoolini University has emerged as the 77th Best University in Asia and the third-best in India. The rankings were declared by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings, highly regarded and considered a significant benchmark for academic excellence and institutional reputation.

The venerable Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, has maintained its top position, while the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysore, has ranked second in the country. Of the over 10,000 universities in Asia, only 928 institutions were ranked, making this achievement even more remarkable. Further, with only 101 Indian institutions making the cut, Shoolini's accomplishments are a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality education and research.

Shoolini University has not only excelled in its overall ranking but has also showcased remarkable performance in other categories. The university has secured the top spot in India for International Outlook, highlighting its global perspective and commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment. Additionally, Shoolini University has been recognised as the second-best institution in India and the 15th best in Asia for Citations per Paper, demonstrating its impact and contribution to the academic community.

Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla said, ''Shoolini University has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering international collaborations and global perspectives. The top position for International Outlook emphasises our commitment to promoting cross-cultural exchanges, diversity, and a global learning environment.'' Congratulating the faculty, staff and students for the momentous achievement, Shoolini University Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said, ''We have earned a commendable second place in India and 15th in Asia for Citations. This recognition further solidifies our position as a hub for cutting-edge research and knowledge creation.'' Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said, ''We are delighted and honoured to receive such prestigious rankings in the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2023. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated faculty, staff, and students and our commitment to excellence in education, research, and global engagement. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment, and it motivates us to continue our journey towards academic distinction and societal impact.'' Thanking the entire Shoolini family for their unwavering support, hard work, and dedication, he said, ''We will remain focused on our mission to provide a transformative educational experience and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and innovation.'' The year 2023 has been a year of accolades and accomplishments for Shoolini University. Recently, the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) ranked Shoolini University 73rd in India among all universities.

Offering a diverse range of 150+ undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across fields such as Engineering, Biotechnology, Management, Commerce, Pharmacy, Law, Agriculture, Liberal Arts, and Journalism, Shoolini University ensures a comprehensive and rigorous curriculum that combines research, practical sessions, and soft skills development. Located amidst the scenic beauty of the Himalayas, Shoolini University boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the award-winning Yogananda Library with EBSCO access, 104+ well-equipped laboratories, a Cancer Research Centre, and more. The university's international collaborations with over 250 leading foreign institutions, including the University of Arkansas, Stanford University, University of Massachusetts, Western Sydney University, and University of Reading, provide valuable opportunities for faculty and student exchange programs, fostering a global perspective and cross-cultural learning.

As the university continues to push boundaries and create a positive impact, it invites aspiring students to join its ongoing admission season and become a part of this vibrant academic community. For more information about Shoolini University and its admission process, please visit https:hooliniuniversity.com or Call Us at: 7018007000.

About Shoolini University Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

