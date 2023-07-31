Left Menu

Delhi: Students with special needs to represent India in 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made education a priority after coming to power. The students studying in Delhi government schools have proven that there is no dearth of talent in the students of our schools, they only need opportunities, Atishi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:20 IST
Delhi: Students with special needs to represent India in 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Amid various inequalities, the participation of children with special needs (CWSN) in the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea is a step towards changing the society's perspective towards them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Monday.

Praising the students, she said, ''It is to be noted that for the first time in global history, a contingent of children with special needs (CWSN) is participating in the World Scout Jamboree. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made education a priority after coming to power. Today, the children from the poorest sections of the society in Delhi are getting world-class exposure and education.'' The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further said participating in the event, which will be held in South Korea from August 1 to August 12, will help the students build self-confidence and self-esteem, play a significant role in inclusive education, assist them in career development and provide them with an opportunity to interact and learn from students of other countries.

''The students from our schools are now representing Delhi at the national and international levels. The students studying in Delhi government schools have proven that there is no dearth of talent in the students of our schools, they only need opportunities,'' Atishi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023