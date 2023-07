Delhi: Students with special needs to represent India in 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Amid various inequalities, the participation of children with special needs (CWSN) in the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea is a step towards changing the society's perspective towards them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Monday.

Praising the students, she said, ''It is to be noted that for the first time in global history, a contingent of children with special needs (CWSN) is participating in the World Scout Jamboree. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made education a priority after coming to power. Today, the children from the poorest sections of the society in Delhi are getting world-class exposure and education.'' The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further said participating in the event, which will be held in South Korea from August 1 to August 12, will help the students build self-confidence and self-esteem, play a significant role in inclusive education, assist them in career development and provide them with an opportunity to interact and learn from students of other countries.

''The students from our schools are now representing Delhi at the national and international levels. The students studying in Delhi government schools have proven that there is no dearth of talent in the students of our schools, they only need opportunities,'' Atishi said.

