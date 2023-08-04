Left Menu

Maharashtra: Cultural survey undertaken in villages near petroglyph sites in Konkan

A cultural survey is being carried out to gather and document stories, customs and practices of villages located near petroglyph sites in Maharashtras Konkan region, a member of one of the organisations carrying out the exercise said on Friday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cultural survey is being carried out to gather and document stories, customs and practices of villages located near petroglyph sites in Maharashtra's Konkan region, a member of one of the organisations carrying out the exercise said on Friday. Under the project initiated by the Department of Science and Technology of the Central government, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), IITM Pravartak, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and NGO Nisarg Yatri Sanstha have joined hands to conduct the survey, he said.

A digital documentation of nearly 50-60 petroglyphs sites will be undertaken after monsoons in November, Rutwij Apte, member of Nisarg Yatri sanstha told PTI. A cultural survey is underway in villages located in the periphery of petroglyph sites in Konkan. The survey is being conducted in the villages of Rajapur tehsil for 10 days, he said. ''We are trying to gather stories, customs and practices and information that connect the villages to these petroglyph sites. This data will help develop sustainable tourism in these areas in the future. The survey work will also be undertaken in the areas of Kasheli, Jambhrun, Ukshi, Devi Hasol and other villages,'' Apte said. In another phase of the project, a detailed documentation and digital survey of the petroglyph sites and the areas nearby will be undertaken by November, he said, adding that the documentation of 50-60 petroglyphs will be completed in the next two years.

