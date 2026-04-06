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Defining Iran-Israel Relations: A New Chapter in Conflict

Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that the Israeli Air Force has assassinated Majid Khademi, chief of the IRGC Intelligence. Katz emphasized continued attacks on Iran's infrastructure while diplomatic efforts are pushing for a ceasefire amid threats from US President Donald Trump to bomb Iran if negotiations fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:45 IST
Defining Iran-Israel Relations: A New Chapter in Conflict
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  • Israel

In a bold military maneuver, Israel's Air Force has reportedly targeted and killed Majid Khademi, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence, as announced by Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday.

The action comes amid heightened tensions, with Katz vowing to weaken Iran's infrastructure and target terrorist leaders.

This development raises stakes in diplomatic efforts, as US President Donald Trump threatens Iranian infrastructure if a resolution is not reached by his imposed deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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