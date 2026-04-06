Defining Iran-Israel Relations: A New Chapter in Conflict

In a bold military maneuver, Israel's Air Force has reportedly targeted and killed Majid Khademi, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence, as announced by Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday.

The action comes amid heightened tensions, with Katz vowing to weaken Iran's infrastructure and target terrorist leaders.

This development raises stakes in diplomatic efforts, as US President Donald Trump threatens Iranian infrastructure if a resolution is not reached by his imposed deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)