Defining Iran-Israel Relations: A New Chapter in Conflict
Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that the Israeli Air Force has assassinated Majid Khademi, chief of the IRGC Intelligence. Katz emphasized continued attacks on Iran's infrastructure while diplomatic efforts are pushing for a ceasefire amid threats from US President Donald Trump to bomb Iran if negotiations fail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:45 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a bold military maneuver, Israel's Air Force has reportedly targeted and killed Majid Khademi, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence, as announced by Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday.
The action comes amid heightened tensions, with Katz vowing to weaken Iran's infrastructure and target terrorist leaders.
This development raises stakes in diplomatic efforts, as US President Donald Trump threatens Iranian infrastructure if a resolution is not reached by his imposed deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- Majid Khademi
- Air Force
- Defence Minister
- US
- Trump
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Iran, Israel, and US in Energy-Linked Warfare
Samir Agrawal Takes the Helm at Strata Geosystems: Driving New Ventures in India and US
Conflict Crucible: US-Iran Standoff at the Strait of Hormuz
Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects US Peace Plan Amid New Proposals
Historic Peace Framework: US-Iran Talks to Reopen Strait of Hormuz