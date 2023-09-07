Left Menu

Odisha Cong organises padayatra to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary

To spread this message, such programmes were organised in state headquarters across India, the Congress leader said.The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and ended in Srinagar on January 30 this year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:25 IST
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday held a padayatra to commemorate the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari.

The padayatra led by OPCC president Sarat Pattanyak started from the party’s state headquarters and culminated at Indira Gandhi park. Several senior leaders including MLA Suresh Routray and former state president Prasad Harichandan joined the march. A photo exhibition was also organised to mark the special day of the Congress.

Pattanayak said there is no other leader in the country who participated in such a massive padayatra. The name of Rahul Gandhi will be written in golden letters in history, he said.

''Irrespective of caste, colour and religion, we are Indians. We must remain united to maintain the unity of India... Stay away from those who are spreading hatred and trying to trigger riots in states. To spread this message, such programmes were organised in state headquarters across India,” the Congress leader said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and ended in Srinagar on January 30 this year. During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi travelled more than 4,000 kilometres with several party leaders.

