Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get reservations, says Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said only those from the Maratha community who are educationally, socially and economically backward should get reservations in jobs and education.He also said there was no need to give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in a order to give them benefits of quota.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:23 IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said only those from the Maratha community who are educationally, socially and economically backward should get reservations in jobs and education.

He also said there was no need to give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in a order to give them benefits of quota. Kunbis fall in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and, hence, get reservations.

''There is no need to give Kunbi caste certificates to all the Marathas in the state. Those who are socially, economically and educationally backward (in the community)should get benefits of reservations. The '96 kuli' (a clan system) Marathas have not sought reservations,'' Rane, a former chief minister, said.

''I do not support taking away someone's quota benefits and giving them to others. The state has the right to issue reservations to any community. Those who understand history, society and castes should comment on such issues,'' he said.

A proper survey should identify who is socially, economically and educationally backward, Rane said, adding Marathas constitute 38 per cent of the state's population. In the past, when other communities were given reservation benefits, the chief ministers were Marathas, Rane said.

If similar benefits are given to Marathas now, no one should resent it, he added.

