ABVP announces candidates for DUSU polls, confident of winning all four seats

Last time, we had won three of the four seats but it will be a clean sweep for the ABVP this time, he told PTI.Sushant Dhankar, contesting for the vice-presidents post, holds a BA Honours degree in English, having graduated from Satyawati College.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:08 IST
The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Friday announced its candidates for the September 22 Delhi University Students' Union elections, exuding confidence that its panel will record a sweeping victory.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four seats in the 2019 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. Tushar Dedha, its candidate for the president's post, completed his graduation from Satyawati College. He is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies. He joined the ABVP in 2015.

He won the election for college cultural coordinator at Satyawati College in 2016. He was also an executive council member at DUSU.

''We will win all four seats this time. Last time, we had won three of the four seats but it will be a clean sweep for the ABVP this time,'' he told PTI.

Sushant Dhankar, contesting for the vice-president's post, holds a BA (Honours) degree in English, having graduated from Satyawati College. The Haryana-native is currently pursuing his Masters degree in Buddhist Studies. Dhankar is also a state-level shooting champion.

Aprajita, contesting for the post of secretary, hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her BA (Honours) degree in History from Dyal Singh College and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

Sachin Baisla, the ABVP candidate for joint secretary, graduated from Ramanujan College. He is pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

