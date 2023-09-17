RS chairman hoists national flag at new Parliament building
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 09:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.
Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the ''Gaja Dwar'' of the new Parliament building.
The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.
Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP names former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as its Rajya Sabha candidate from UP
BJP nominates former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate
BJP names former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate from UP
Rajya Sabha bypoll: BJP leader Dinesh Sharma poised to be elected unopposed from UP
Birla Corp plans to ramp up cement production to 25 mt by FY26