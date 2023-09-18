Left Menu

Maharashtra govt issues order for 'adopt a school' scheme, entities with SEBI registered CSR certificate eligible

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:10 IST
Maharashtra govt issues order for 'adopt a school' scheme, entities with SEBI registered CSR certificate eligible
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order for the implementation of its 'Adopt a School' scheme.

Any individual, organisation or private enterprise having SEBI registered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certificate can adopt a school currently run by the state government, Zilla Parishad or municipal councils irrespective of its medium of instruction, the order from the state's school education said.

Those adopting schools can also add a name of its choice to the existing name of the school for the given period, the government resolution said, adding that period of adoption could be for five or ten years only.

''For schools located in A and B category municipal corporations such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or Pune Municipal Corporation, those seeking to adopt will have to pay Rs 2 crore for five years or Rs 3 crore for 10 years,'' an official said.

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school building, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, he added.

As per the GR, the decision was taken to achieve the targets mentioned in National Education Policy 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023