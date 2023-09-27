Left Menu

TN govt to recruit 50,000 persons in next two years: CM Stalin

In the next two years, about 50,000 persons would be recruited by the state government for various jobs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.Giving away appointment orders to new recruits under Group-4, Stalin said the appointees should be true to the people as a good or bad name to him would be a result of their work.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:44 IST
TN govt to recruit 50,000 persons in next two years: CM Stalin
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the next two years, about 50,000 persons would be recruited by the state government for various jobs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Giving away appointment orders to new recruits under Group-4, Stalin said the appointees should be true to the people as a good or bad name to him would be a result of their work. In the past two years, after the DMK regime took over the reins of power on May 7, 2021, government jobs have been given to 12,576 persons and now, 10,205 people have been recruited. In the current year, 17,000 more people are set to get government jobs. Also, in the next two years, approximately, about 50,000 persons would be recruited by the state government for various job openings, he announced.

As many as 10,205 youths have been selected by the TN Public Service Commission through competitive examination to various posts such as Junior Assistant, Village Administrative Officer, Typist and Stenographer under the Group-4 category of state service. The Chief Minister presented orders to 12 appointees, marking commencement of the issuance of appointment orders to the over 10,000 recruits. About 22 lakh aspirants sat for the TNPSC Group-4 exam and 10,205 were selected. Stalin said the government schemes should reach all sections of the people without any discrimination. ''This is a government that guards social justice.'' Whenever people approach them with a representation, government employees should address their grievances and resolve issues and make government initiatives and schemes benefit them, he said. Stalin said the Group-4 level is only the first step and encouraged them to clear more exams and reach higher positions in the government. He appealed to them to treat the general public courteously by offering them a seat and listening to them which would give people a sense of satisfaction. The government employees should make people realise that it is their government, which is committed to their welfare. Ministers including Thangam Thennarasu (Finance), I Periyasamy (Rural Development) and KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue), Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023