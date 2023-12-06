Kerala woman doctor's suicide; Minister orders probe

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of a young woman doctor who died allegedly of suicide here on December 5.

Shahana, a 26-year-old postgraduate doctor at the surgery department in the Government Medical College here, was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital, police had said.

Medical College police, which registered a case of unnatural death, has started a probe and recorded statements of the deceased doctor's relatives. Though police didn't divulge much details, sources said a purported suicide note was recovered from the apartment in which the victim has stated that ''everybody wants money only''.

In a statement, George said the probe was ordered after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up.

Directions have been given to the director of the Women and Child Development Department to carry out a probe and submit a report, she said.

The state Minority Commission also intervened into the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports in this regard.

Its Chairperson A A Rasheed directed district collector, city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting here on December 14 and submit a report on the incident, an official statement said.

Persons close to the deceased's family alleged that Shahana was depressed as her friend, who was also a doctor, backed out of their marriage citing dowry as the reason.

Though Shahana's family was ready to give dowry, the groom's family had later demanded a heftier amount which the former was unable to meet, a local councillor alleged.

''They demanded a huge amount as dowry and later backed out from the proposal. Dr Shahana was depressed over that,'' the councillor alleged.

State Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi visited Dr Shahana's home in nearby Venjaramoodu and consoled her mother.

The victim's father, who was working in the Middle East, died recently.

Expressing grief and concern over the alleged suicide of the young doctor, Sathidevi said stringent measures should be taken if the mental agony caused due to dowry had forced her to take the extreme step.

A serious and comprehensive probe should be carried out into the incident, she demanded.

The women's panel chairperson also said youngsters should be prepared to say no to marriages involving dowry.

