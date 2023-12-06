CSIR-NIIST holds science outreach programme for students in Kerala capital as prelude to IISF 2023

The CSIR- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) held a Science Outreach Programme for school students at its campus here on Wednesday.

The programme was held as a curtain raiser to the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF).

The event was conducted in association with Swadeshi Science Movement Kerala, the Kerala Chapter of Vijnana Bharati, NIIST said in a release.

The IISF 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Department of Biotechnology's Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) campus in Faridabad, Haryana from January 17 to 20, 2024, the release said.

The central theme of the event is 'Science and Technology Public outreach in Amrit Kal', it said.

Presiding over the curtain raiser event, Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan, the Director of CSIR-NIIST, recalled the great contributions of Indian scientists that helped the country significantly in its progress and urged the students to embrace science for enabling India to be a developed nation, the release said.

A total of 150 students from Chinmaya Vidyalayas and 60 students from Loyola School Thiruvananthapuram attended the programme and visited the R&D facilities of CSIR-NIIST, the release said.

IISF is a collaborative endeavour between the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy in partnership with Vijnana Bharati - a science movement spearheaded by scientists of the nation with swadeshi spirit, it said.

