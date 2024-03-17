Left Menu

72 teams from 155 institutes participate in K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition

Seventy-two teams from 155 law institutes from the country and abroad participated in the 20th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition held at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath was the chief guest at the three-day event, which concluded on Sunday.

Sharing his experience with students, Justice Nath said the moot court competition played a vital role in building the confidence and sharpening the arguments of students.

The apex court judge said the practice of law is an eternal process of learning and that one must continue to learn until the end of one's career.

Justices Rekha Palli, Neena Bansal Krishna and Sudhir Kumar Jain of the Delhi High Court were the guests of honour.

Justice Rekha Palli advised the students that a lawyer should not come half-prepared in the court, and when a judge asks a direct question, one should answer it with confidence.

Earlier on Friday, in the inaugural address, Supreme Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli said she was not deterred from joining the legal profession in the 1980s when there were very few women in the field.

