BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, a SaaS platform, has partnered with the Uttar Pradesh government to make 1 lakh frontline workers job-ready by 2025, with a focus on women workers. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the department of vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship. The agreement includes providing access to a digital learning platform for training and upskilling the workers. Special focus will be given to creating content for women to promote gender diversity. BetterPlace aims to empower frontline workers to meet the demands of the job market and contribute to the overall development of India. Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO & Co-founder of BetterPlace, highlighted the importance of initiatives like this for the workers and their families.

18-03-2024
BetterPlace, a SaaS and horizontal platform for frontline workforce management, on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to make 1 lakh frontline workers job-ready by 2025, with a minimum 25 per cent of this cohort comprises women workers. BetterPlace has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the department of vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, the government of Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

''As a part of this alignment, BetterPlace will aim towards upskilling and making over 1 lakh frontline workers job-ready by 2025, with a minimum 25 per cent of this cohort being women workers,'' an official statement said.

Through this agreement, BetterPlace will provide access to a digital learning platform where the workers would be able to train and upskill themselves, the statement said.

It added focus would be given to measures to upskill more and more women by creating content specifically designed for them, to foster gender diversity.

''I believe that by upgrading themselves with the current and future job needs via holistic initiatives like this, more and more frontline workers will be able to become empowered providers for their families, and in turn benefit from the overall development happening in India,'' said Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO & Co-founder, BetterPlace.

