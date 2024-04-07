Left Menu

Pune man serving as deck cadet on ship sailing from Indonesia to Singapore goes missing

Pranav had done a three-year course in Marine Engineering from a city based education institute, his father informed.A Pune police official said Pranavs kin had approached them but they were redirected to Mumbai police since the shipping firms office is in Andheri there.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 19:54 IST
Pune man serving as deck cadet on ship sailing from Indonesia to Singapore goes missing
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man from Pune serving as a deck cadet on a merchant ship has gone missing while the vessel was sailing from Indonesia to Singapore, his father said on Sunday.

Pranav Karad is employed at Wilhelmsen Ship Management India Pvt Ltd for the last six months and has been missing since Friday afternoon, he said.

''The ship was traveling from Indonesia to Singapore. On Friday evening, we received a call from the Mumbai office of the shipping firm informing us our son had gone missing while onboard. We have been told a search operation is underway and efforts are being made to locate him,'' said Pranav's father Gopal Karad.

''We are making attempts to reach out to the Union government for help. We have also approached Mumbai and Pune police. Pranav had done a three-year course in Marine Engineering from a city based education institute,'' his father informed.

A Pune police official said Pranav's kin had approached them but they were redirected to Mumbai police since the shipping firm's office is in Andheri there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024