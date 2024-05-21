BYJU'S Launches New Academic Session with Reduced Fees and Intrapreneurship Model

Edtech firm Think & Learn, owner of BYJU'S brand, on Tuesday said it has started new batches for the 2024-25 academic session at 240 out of 262 BYJU'S Tuition Centres with reduced fees.

The company spokesperson said that batches at remaining 22 centres will start in another two weeks.

''BYJU'S Tuition Centres (BTCs), India's largest and strongest network of learning centres, have started batches for the 2024-25 academic session in full swing across their 240 locations. For the current academic year, BYJU'S has dropped the annual fee for BTCs to just Rs 36,000,'' the company said in a statement.

BYJU's earlier had 292 BTCs but had shutdown 30 of them by March.

BTCs provide classroom-based programmes for K-12 students along with access to BYJU'S entire digital learning universe.

BYJU'S said that with 240 operational hybrid learning centres and 300-plus centres of Aakash, it has one of the largest networks of learning centres across India.

The centres are located in cities like Bilaspur, Kharar, Dibrugarh, Vapi, Latur, Asansol, Dhule, and Tirupati The company has also changed operating model for its employees.

On May 19th, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU'S, addressed all BTC centre heads and shared an innovative new business model, based on intrapreneurship.

''I want you to see yourselves as part-owners of these centres, not just managers,'' he said.

Under the new model, BTC centre heads will receive a share of profits from their centre's operations, provided they meet minimum thresholds for admissions and quality over a one-year period.

''We have invested crores of rupees in each centre. And you get to part-own it, free of cost. There is a floor we have prepared for you. But there is no ceiling. How much you want to grow is up to you,'' Raveendran told the centre heads.

