Academic Progress on Hold: JUTA Challenges Suspension of CAS

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) opposes the West Bengal higher education department's halt of professor promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) amid the ongoing election Model Code of Conduct. JUTA stresses that academic assessments are continuous and urges the order's rescission to ensure academic functioning isn't disrupted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Saturday said promotion of professors under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) procedure, as per UGC guidelines, should not be halted by the West Bengal higher education department as academic assessment is an ongoing process.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI that it's quite surprising that the state government recently issued an order to suspend CAS to comply with the election Model Code of Conduct, despite five phases of polls having already concluded.

''It's noteworthy that CAS is continuing for recruitment of teachers and other university officials in a few states during the same period, even though those states are also undergoing the electoral process,'' he remarked.

Roy mentioned that JUTA had sent a letter to the higher education department on May 23, urging the state authorities to rescind the order, which could disrupt the academic functioning of the university. ''If the order is not revoked, we will be forced to resort to non-cooperation,'' he added.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) also passed a resolution echoing similar demands and urged the university executive council to address the issue.

A senior official from the higher education department clarified that since the model code of conduct is currently in effect, the order will cease to be valid after June 4, the day election results are announced.

''No teaching or non-teaching staff will be adversely affected by the notice, and they will receive all the benefits under CAS. Only the evaluation process will be temporarily suspended,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

