China Establishes Roundtable for Foreign Enterprises to Enhance Business Environment
China's commerce ministry announced a new roundtable and coordination mechanism to address foreign-funded enterprises' challenges and suggestions. This initiative aims to create a market-oriented, law-oriented, and internationalized business environment, as stated by Minister Wang Wentao in Madrid during a meeting with the Spanish economy minister and business community.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 05:00 IST
