NEET 2024 Controversy: Mark Inflation and Grace Marks Under Scrutiny

The NEET 2024 exam results have sparked controversy as 67 candidates secured top ranks, raising questions about mark inflation and grace marks given. The National Testing Agency (NTA) attributed the high scores to changes in NCERT textbooks and compensated lost exam time. The dispute has led to widespread calls for transparency and re-examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:04 IST
The recent NEET 2024 exam results have ignited a storm of controversy, with reports of mark inflation and questionable grace marks dominating the narrative. A record 67 candidates achieved the top rank, prompting serious doubts and allegations of irregularities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has refuted any wrongdoing, attributing the higher marks to updates in NCERT textbooks and adjustments for lost examination time. They emphasized that grace marks were awarded based on a Supreme Court-approved normalization formula.

Despite NTA's explanations, the outcry among students and educational experts continues to escalate. Many are demanding a re-examination and greater transparency, claiming that the future of numerous aspiring medical professionals remains uncertain under the current cloud of suspicion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

