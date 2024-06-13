Indore's Idyllic Institute Fined for MBA Paper Leak Scandal

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore slapped a Rs 5 lakh fine on city-based Idyllic Institute of Management on Wednesday for allegedly leaking an MBA course exam paper last month.

Akshay Kanti Bam, the institution's chairman and former Congressman now aligned with BJP, had made headlines in April by withdrawing his Lok Sabha candidacy.

Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain confirmed that Idyllic Institute committed a 'serious lapse' in safeguarding the confidential exam material, which was leaked on social media before the May 25 exam. The institute will also face a three-year ban as an exam center, and further actions are under review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)