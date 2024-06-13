Indore's Idyllic Institute Fined for MBA Paper Leak Scandal
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, has fined Idyllic Institute of Management Rs 5 lakh for allegedly leaking an MBA exam paper. The institute is chaired by Akshay Kanti Bam, a former Congressman who recently joined the BJP. Additional punitive actions include a three-year ban as an examination center.
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore slapped a Rs 5 lakh fine on city-based Idyllic Institute of Management on Wednesday for allegedly leaking an MBA course exam paper last month.
Akshay Kanti Bam, the institution's chairman and former Congressman now aligned with BJP, had made headlines in April by withdrawing his Lok Sabha candidacy.
Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain confirmed that Idyllic Institute committed a 'serious lapse' in safeguarding the confidential exam material, which was leaked on social media before the May 25 exam. The institute will also face a three-year ban as an exam center, and further actions are under review.
