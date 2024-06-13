Students Demand Fair Investigation After Alleged NEET Paper Leak

In the wake of the alleged NEET exam paper leak, students raised their voices on Thursday, demanding a re-examination and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

A contingent of students staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, shouting slogans like, '24 lakh students want exam, not scam,' calling for a transparent investigation into the paper leak fiasco.

Results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) had been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4. Kashish, a high-scoring NEET UG candidate with 670 marks, asserted the need for a fair probe to ensure justice for hardworking students.

Harsh Dubey voiced concerns about the lack of attention to the paper leak issue, while Anuj Kumar underscored the importance of a re-exam to uphold fairness.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed no evidence of a paper leak, deeming allegations of NTA corruption baseless. Despite the Supreme Court acknowledging some impact on NEET-UG's sanctity, they refused to halt admissions counselling.

The Centre confirmed that re-test results will be declared on June 30, with counselling set to begin on July 6.

